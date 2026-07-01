Bixby, Jenks football to face off at Tulsa's H.A. Chapman Stadium in 2026

The University of Tulsa’s H.A. Chapman Stadium has served as a host to high school football games in the past and this upcoming 2026 campaign will be no different, according to a press release by the school on Wednesday afternoon.

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Tulsa, in partnership with QuikTrip, announced the inaugural Battle for the Big Q, a new Oklahoma high school football showcase series that will bring some of state’s top programs to H.A. Chapman Stadium in the years to come. This season’s debut will feature the Jenks Trojans and the Bixby Spartans squaring off in the first-ever game of the Oklahoma high school football showcase series.

The contest is slated to kickoff on Sep. 11th at 7:30 p.m. Central Time between the two rival schools. Last year’s meeting between Bixby and Jenks went to the Spartans in a 66-35 decision during the regular season.

The 2025 high school football season for Bixby helped notched the program’s 11th state title as the team scored a total 785 points, averaging 60.3 points through 13 games. The Spartans ended this past season with a 13-0 record and finished ranked at No. 1 in the final 2025 Oklahoma High School Football Massey Rankings.

Jenks is coming off another strong campaign as the Trojans finished 10-2 last season and reaching the Oklahoma Class 6A-I state semifinals, falling to finalist Owasso, 39-36. The Trojans ended this past season with a 10-2 record and finished ranked No. 2 in the final 2025 Oklahoma High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Bixby High School

“Bixby High School, located in Bixby, Oklahoma, is a prominent public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and diverse extracurricular activities. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Bixby’s athletic teams are highly successful, often achieving state championships and showcasing school pride. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.”

More about Jenks High School

“Jenks High School, located in Jenks, Oklahoma, is a premier public school known for academic excellence, outstanding athletics, and a strong sense of community. Serving grades 10–12, JHS is part of Jenks Public Schools and consistently ranks among the top schools in the state. With a wide range of advanced placement courses, extracurricular programs, and a championship-winning athletics department, Jenks fosters student growth and leadership.”