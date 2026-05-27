Big 12 coach high on Scott Frost's UCF return, explains why it will work

It’s officially the offseason when the college football magazines start hitting the shelves. Well, Athlon Sports has published its summer preview magazine and it includes some comments from an anonymous Big 12 coach on Scott Frost and his UCF program inside.

The publication, which is on shelves now, is typically one of the most sought-after summer pieces of literature. You can find more about buying a copy here.

One of the readers’ favorite pieces in the magazine? A feature that supplies quotes from an anonymous Big 12 coach about other programs. Let’s take a look at the comments about Scott Frost and the Knights from Athlon Sports.

The first year for Frost back in his old stomping grounds didn’t go quite according to plan. UCF finished just 5-7, with a 2-7 mark in Big 12 play. That said, the anonymous Big 12 coach thinks things are on the upswing.

“Frost has a really good offensive scheme, and there are certain players down there [in Florida] that fit his scheme,” the coach said. “Once he gets a quarterback at the level that he wants, watch out for them. I’m high on Frost, and I’m high on that program.

“I think that once they get the quarterback situation figured out there, they’re going to skyrocket.”

Scott Frost, of course, famously went 13-0 with the UCF program during the 2017 season. The program’s undefeated run turned heads everywhere and sparked further discussion about the merits of the then-four-team playoff system.

But can he get the personnel in place to win this time around? It’s a much tougher league than before, when he was competing in the American Athletic Conference.

Still, this anonymous coach sees a lot of reasons to believe Frost could be very successful there. He explained.

“Scott Frost knows how to win there,” he said. “Every head coach has won there except for Gus [Malzahn]. But before that, every coach has won big from George O’Leary to Frost, to [current Tennessee head coach] Josh Heupel. They’ve all won and had a lot of success.”

Will UCF start to realize more of that success this fall? We’ll see.

In any case, if you want more comments from anonymous Big 12 coaches on various programs in the league, be sure to check out the Athlon Sports summer preview magazine. Athlon Sports publishes one of the most respected college football preview magazines in the industry. You can find more about buying a copy here.