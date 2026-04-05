UCLA dominated three-time national champion South Carolina on Sunday afternoon to claim its first-ever NCAA Women’s National Championship with a 79-51 rout inside the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix. But while things went the Bruins’ way during the game, not everything was so smooth afterwards.

In fact, during the postgame award ceremony, ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe was prepared to present UCLA senior center Lauren Betts with the game’s “Most Outstanding Player” award. Only, there was no individual award on the court to present Betts, who had 14 points and a team-high 11 rebounds Sunday.

“And now to present our Most Outstanding Player of the 2026 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, … do we have a trophy for that?” Rowe said live on ESPN. “I guess we’ll just used the big one: Most Outstanding Player is Lauren Betts from UCLA.”

Fear not, like the ultimate professional that she is, Rowe quickly pivoted and decided to present Betts with the NCAA National Championship trophy instead. Check out the scene below:

"And now to present our Most Outstanding Player of the 2026 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. Do we have a trophy for that? I guess we'll just use the big one." pic.twitter.com/B0brNF4LcK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 5, 2026

Sunday was Betts’ third straight double-double and fourth this postseason as the 6-foot-7 center averaged 21 points and 9.3 rebounds per game during the 2026 NCAA Tournament. It was her 15th double-double of the 2025-26 season. Betts capped her illustrious UCLA career averaging a team-leading 17.2 points on 58.7% shooting, 8.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.

UCLA routs South Carolina to win first NCAA national championship in women’s basketball

The Bruins had opened up a double-digit lead after one quarter. The team’s defense was absolutely suffocating, keeping the Gamecocks from generating any kind of rhythm whatsoever.

UCLA was led in scoring by Gabriela Jaquez, who finished with 21 points. Gianna Kneepkens scored 15, Lauren Betts added 14, and Kiki Rice and Charlisse Legger-Walker notched 10 apiece to round out the double-figure scorers. It was an absolute team effort.

South Carolina never led in the contest and the closest the game got was a 2-2 tie early on. Shooting was an adventure for the Gamecocks, who finished at a 29% clip from the floor and 13% from 3-point range.

The national championship for UCLA is its first in NCAA history. The program won the 1978 AIAW National Championship by defeating Maryland 90-74. UCLA has now reached back-to-back Final Fours.

— On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this report.