Aiden Aguayo injury update: UCLA suffers misfortune ahead of NCAA Tournament loss

The UCLA Bruins were the favorite to win the College World Series, but Aiden Aguayo, among other misfortunes, suffered an injury prior to their opening game of the NCAA Tournament. UCLA fell 3-2 to St. Mary’s in their first game of the Los Angeles Regional.

“He rolled his ankle on the tarp, and he couldn’t play,” UCLA coach John Savage said, via the New York Post. The Bruins came in shorthanded anyway, missing ace Logan Reddemann due to arm fatigue and center fielder Will Gasparino, who was serving a one-game suspension stemming from malicious contact from the Big Ten Tournament.

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Aguayo played in 36 games this season. His stat line read: 2 HR, 20 RBI and a .245 batting average.

Not only that, Savage saw outfielder Payton Brennan go down with an abdominal injury in the second inning during an at-bat. He eventually departed in the fifth inning after meeting with the trainer.

UCLA up against it in NCAA Tournament

“I just feel bad for them missing the opportunity to play in a game that you went 51-6 [beforehand] and you’re excited to play in, and then you get the freak injury before the game, you get the oblique,” Savage said, referring to Brennan. “I don’t feel sorry for us in any way, and we better have guys that can fill in, that’s the nature of the game; I just felt bad for those guys that they had to be basically pulled from the game.”

The No. 1 team in the country, UCLA (51-7) now needs to win four games in a row to avoid elimination and advance to the Super Regional. They’ll play Game 3 at 4 p.m. ET against No. 2 Virginia Tech, which was picked off by No. 3 Cal Poly.

“Same thing that makes you laugh will make you cry at times,” Savage said. “We’ve kind of been playing on it a little bit, that tightrope a little bit, so I understand that. It’s toughness and competitiveness; it’ll have to be won by pitches and by innings and day by day. You can’t get ahead of yourself. You can’t feel sorry for yourself. It’s the nature of the tournament; it’s a four-team double-elimination tournament.

“Right when you feel comfortable, you can get uncomfortable. So right now we are a little uncomfortable, and that’s OK. That’s a good test for our guys.”