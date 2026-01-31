UCLA parted ways with former head coach DeShaun Foster during the 2025 campaign, paving the way for a new coach to take over. James Madison coach Bob Chesney was tapped for the gig, giving the Bruins someone who has just been to the College Football Playoff.

He will be hoping to do the same with UCLA. Of course, there’s a lot of work to be done to get there.

But Bob Chesney isn’t shying away from the challenge. In fact, he’s embracing it. On Saturday during a UCLA basketball game against Indiana, Chesney hit the court to talk to the fans.

“Thank you all,” Chesney said. “It’s an honor to be here. I’m going to introduce you to some of our staff, the best staff in the world. Quick applause for these guys.”

As the fans applauded, Bob Chesney circled his spot on the floor. He knew exactly what he wanted to say next.

“I’ve been here for about a month now and I’ve looked around and there’s nothing average that I’ve seen about UCLA,” he said. “There is nothing average. And I did not come here to be average. You did not come here. I want you to support this thing, understand what we’re building and understand that we’re about to win a Big Ten championship.”

UCLA’s new football coach Bob Chesney introduced to crowd, said he’s been on campus for a month and there’s nothing average about school, “understand we’re about to win a Big Ten championship” pic.twitter.com/rMR0nrTHkY — Michael Niziolek (@michaelniziolek) January 31, 2026

The crowd roared its approval. It’s been a long time since UCLA last won a conference title in football. The last such instance was in 1998, when the program clinched the Pac-12 crown.

The Big Ten has proven to be a different animal. The last three national title winners have come from the conference, which looks to have at least temporarily overtaken the SEC as the top offering in the sport.

Bottom line: Bob Chesney’s claim is a bold one. If he can pull it off, he’ll be revered in town.

“This is the team of the future,” he said. “That future starts now. Go Bruins.”