Bruin Report Online joins On3: $1 for 5 months of UCLA scoop

Bruin Report Online has a new home! The market-leading UCLA Bruins fan site has officially made the move to On3, and to celebrate BRO’s new network, we’re offering UCLA fans a deal you can’t pass up: 5 MONTHS FOR $1!!

That’s right, new members who join Bruin Report Online today will get FIVE MONTHS of premium access to the largest and most connected UCLA fan site for ONLY $1!!

Led by publisher Tracy Pierson, Dave Woods and the industry-leading team of BRO insiders, Bruin fans will stay in the know on all the latest UCLA scoop, complete with unparalleled access to breaking news, insider intel, premium analysis and the largest UCLA message board community at a can’t-miss special offer — $1 for 5 months of BRO!!

Bruin Report Online New Network Special: 5 months for ONLY $1!!

Combining the No. 1 UCLA fan site with the No. 1 network will deliver all Bruin fans the ultimate product!

— The best staff and the best content. These trusted and proven Bruin Report Online reporters have set the industry standard for insider scoop and premium analysis!

— The largest and most informative UCLA message board community!

— Access to the industry-leading On3 | Rivals team of national reporters and recruiting analysts, including Brandon Huffman, Greg Biggins, Steve Wiltfong, Adam Gorney, Allen Trieu, Chad Simmons, Pete Nakos, Brett McMurphy and a growing team of influential national recruiting analysts and insiders.

— The most comprehensive player database in the industry.

— An exclusive app featuring all of BRO’s resources, articles, message boards, alerts and more!

— In addition to exclusive access to all of BRO’s premium content and community, members can also read all premium articles across the On3 | Rivals network!

Plus, it’s just a whole lot of fun!! So don’t miss out and join Bruin Report Online’s new home at On3 with this limited-time 5 months for $1 special offer!!