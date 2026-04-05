Bruins Impress 4-Star OL Gecova Doyal In Advance of Official Visit

UCLA will host Puyallup (Wash.) offensive lineman Gecova Doyal next month for an official visit.

But the four-star was in Los Angeles this weekend to take in the Bruins’ spring practice in advance of next month’s visit.

And despite a later offer, Doyal quickly scheduled an official visit to Westwood, but wanted to see UCLA before that.

Now he’s eager to get back next month.

“Overall, the day was good,” said Doyal.

Doyal said he loved what he saw in practice.

“What stood out to me was their style of practice,” said Doyal.

And the way they practiced was unique to him.

“It was different because they would do like 4-6 minutes on team and inside run and then go back to indy’s,” said Doyal. “So I thought that was interesting and something I haven’t seen.”

He was also able to spend time with the Bruin coaches.

“I talked to coach (Bob) Chesney, coach (Chris) Smith and coach (Dean) Kennedy,” said Doyal. “It was good.”

Doyal will now return to UCLA for his official visit on May 15-17.