Former Cal Poly defensive back Mason Rivera has committed to UCLA, via the NCAA Transfer Portal. Rivera spent four seasons at Cal Poly.

He recorded 12 appearances for Cal Poly last season, tallying 74 tackles, three tackles for loss, eight passes defended, a forced fumble and an interception. In the previous season, Rivera notched 82 tackles, including six for loss, along with three forced fumbles and another interception.

For his efforts, he was named a 2024 All-Big Sky Second-Team selection. Rivera played high school football at Kimball, where he was an unranked prospect, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Mason Rivera is the 41st player who has committed to UCLA via the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. The Bruins are currently ranked No. 11 in On3’s 2026 Team Transfer Portal Rankings. UCLA is undergoing significant roster turnover as they enter Year 1 of the Bob Chesney era.

Chesney was James Madison‘s HC the past two seasons. He led the Dukes to a 12-2 overall record in the 2025 campaign and the program’s first-ever College Football Playoff appearance. The 48-year-old head coach is excited to bring a winning tradition to UCLA.

“UCLA is willing to do what it takes to build a championship-level program,” Chesney said in a statement. “UCLA is a very special place. From its stellar academics, impactful alumni, geographic location and deep recruiting base, this is a program that can and WILL win at the highest level.

“UCLA has every ingredient necessary, but what has truly stood out to me is the passion of UCLA’s administration, alumni and fanbase. Their pride, their energy and their willingness to support and invest in this program’s rise create powerful momentum for what’s ahead. Leadership is ready. The alumni are ready. The fanbase is ready. And I am ready. I look forward to working together as we bring this program to the standard of excellence it deserves.”

