UCLA is just one win away from playing in the Big Ten Tournament championship. Just one team stands in their way of the Sunday afternoon tilt, Purdue. But unfortunately, there is now an injury the Bruins are dealing with. Star guard Donovan Dent is back in the locker room for the first half’s closing minutes.

CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson provided the update, saying Dent was seen grabbing his calf when walking up the tunnel. No official word has come from UCLA to this point.

“UCLA already without Tyler Bilodeau,” Wolfson said. “And now, they are without Donovan Dent, who is in the locker room. He was grabbing at his calf as he walked in. No official word, though, from UCLA. I will bring one as soon as they bring one to me.”

Dent got off to a rough start before leaving the game. In 10 minutes, just two points show up in the box score. One made basket on four shot attempts is not what UCLA is hoping for. Of course, Dent is great at racking up the assists as well. Purdue did a great job containing him, limiting the dimes to one.

Wolfson provided another update on Dent just before the second half got underway. Dent will not find his way back on the court. Head coach Mick Cronin has decided to play it safe, not wanting to push Dent any further. Cronin also confirmed that a calf is bothering his star guard.

“Mick Cronin telling me Donovan Dent will not return to this game,” Wolfson said. “He is dealing with a calf strain. Cronin telling me, though, that it is not serious but not worth the risk. He said with Tyler Bilodeau’s injury as well, he is concerned about fatigue in the second half.”