ESPN’s Holly Rowe knows the usual suspects are at the top of women’s college basketball this year, but don’t forget about UCLA. You might scratch your head considering the Bruins are ranked No. 2 in the latest AP Poll.

However, UCLA was the top overall seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament and fell short of winning a national title. UCLA made a run to the Final Four in 2025, but was shellacked by UConn, the current No. 1 team, 85-51.

Now that the Huskies are back at the top, they have the attention. So do Dawn Staley and South Carolina, as well as Kim Mulkey and LSU. But Cori Close and company are 25-1 and going about their business.

“It’s funny, because people do sleep on UCLA,” Rowe told On3. “They were the number one overall seed last year, and then they just got their butt kicked in the Final Four. So I think people maybe are quick to write them off. They’re good again, and they’re better this year, and now those players have that experience of being in that spotlight. So I do still think UCLA is a team to keep your eye on.”

UCLA to win national title in women’s college basketball?

UCLA has been locking down on limiting turnovers this year. In a recent win over Indiana, they committed a season-low four. That’s championship-type basketball.

“We’re playing for our standard. We’re playing to get closer to that standard as a habit every single game and I’ve been really honest that we haven’t been doing that consistently,” Close said. “I’m really proud of them, that they made a step in that direction.”

UCLA has won 19 games in a row, which includes that dominant 92-48 win over Indiana. If the Bruins are going to win it all, it’ll come down to defense, as the old adage says.

“To me, it’s all about growth. Seeing Gianna (Kneepkens) really be intentional about her defensive growth, getting over screens. Seeing Lena (Bilic) come in and play with great intentionality and aggression,” Close said. “To see Kiki come out in the second half and really set the tone on defense, and really flip the switch for her. Those are the things I’m really pleased with today.”