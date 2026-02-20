Iconic UCLA Bruins fan site moving to On3

The most iconic and longest-running UCLA Bruins fan site is moving to the On3 | Rivals network on March 1! Led by an experienced and talented team of Bruin Reporters and Insiders, UCLA fans will have unparalleled access to breaking news, insider scoop, premium analysis and the largest Bruins message board community on the internet!

To celebrate the industry’s premiere UCLA Bruins fan site joining the On3 | Rivals network, we’re offering fans early access to what will soon be the new home of the BEST Bruins fan site Online, complete with a CAN’T MISS special offer: $1 until fall camp!!

That’s right, Bruin fans who join today will get full, premium access to the largest UCLA fan site led by the elite staff of Bruin Reporters and Insiders for ONLY $1!!

The earlier you join, the more value you will get, so get on board and reserve your username today with our $1 until fall camp special offer!

The UCLA Bruins have one of the largest and most influential fanbases in college sports, and the leadership at On3 | Rivals is pleased to welcome the definitive source in the UCLA market and one of the largest fan sites in the industry.

Combining the No. 1 UCLA fan site with the No. 1 network will deliver all Bruin fans the ultimate product.

— The best staff and the best content. These trusted and proven Bruin Reporters and insiders have set the industry standard for inside scoop and analysis.

— The largest and most informative Bruins’ message board community.

— Access to the industry-leading On3 | Rivals team of national reporters and recruiting analysts, including Greg Biggins, Steve Wiltfong, Adam Gorney, Pete Nakos, Brett McMurphy and a growing team of influential national recruiting analysts and insiders.

— The most comprehensive player database in the industry.

— An exclusive app featuring all of the site’s resources, articles, message boards, alerts and more!

— In addition to exclusive access to all UCLA premium site content and communities, members can also read all premium articles across the On3 | Rivals network!

Reserve your username and join today with our CAN’T MISS $1 until fall camp special offer for ALL UCLA Bruins fans!