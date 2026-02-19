In a game Tuesday night, UCLA head coach Mick Cronin snatched headlines when he grabbed his own player, Steven Jamerson, and threw him out of the game. The ejection left several stunned, including the broadcast booth on TNT Sports on Wednesday evening.

A panel featured Jalen Rose and former Auburn and Tennessee coach Bruce Pearl. And both voiced their dismay with Cronin’s ‘look-at-me’ moment.

“As a coach or as a player, you want the hustle play,” Rose said of Jamerson’s hard foul. “Now you don’t want the flagrant foul. You’re not trying to injure somebody, but the coach did something that I hate.

“You’re purposely trying to embarrass me in front of everybody. That’s what you’re doing. It isn’t even about what’s going on in the game. You’re trying to humiliate me, and that’s going to have a domino effect in his locker room and in recruiting in the future.”

@JalenRose was not a fan of the way UCLA's Mick Cronin ejected his own player in the loss against Michigan State. pic.twitter.com/EjFKLBHQ6m — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) February 19, 2026

Things started when Mick Cronin threw Jamerson out of the game after a hard foul. He grabbed Jamerson by the jersey, pulled him away from the bench and motioned toward the locker room.

That was it. He was done for the night.

Sure, the game was already over. Michigan State was ahead by 27 points at the time of the foul and had thoroughly dominated the contest. But the move from Mick Cronin was simply unearned, even with the hard foul, Pearl said. The former coach added a quick but poignant note.

“Jameson was a walk-on and a great kid,” Pearl said. “I think he was embarrassed. And it was unnecessary.”

Mick Cronin defended his move after the game, saying “you don’t do that” and that he was “thoroughly disappointed.” Still, the moment quickly went viral and became a topic on dozens of sports shows, including ESPN’s First Take, where host Stephen A. Smith slammed Cronin for ‘acting like an ass.’

“You’re a damned good coach. You’re much better than that,” Smith said. “Act like it. You know what? If it was anybody else we’d be saying, ‘You acted like an ass.’ I’m telling you on national television, Mick Cronin, you acted like an ass.”