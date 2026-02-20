Joel Klatt praises UCLA, direction of program after Bob Chesney hire

Bob Chesney is tasked with taking over a UCLA team coming off a 3-9 season in 2025. Fresh off a run to the College Football Playoff himself with James Madison last year, many believe he’s the right man for the job in LA.

FOX Sports analyst Klatt said he doesn’t expect the Bruins to be playoff contenders right away, but he’s high on the Bruins under Chesney’s guidance. He’s already seeing improvements from where they were this time last year.

“I think UCLA is clearly pointing in the right direction and pointing up. Bob Chesney is a very good football coach,” Klatt said. “… He knows what he knows what it’s about. I think he is a very good football coach and and and he doesn’t have to start over at the most important position. He has got a two year starting quarterback (Nico Iamaleava), one at Tennessee, one at UCLA. Nico Iamaleava is 25 starts in and he’s a five star player.”

Iamaleava was a dual-threat for the Bruins last season. On top of nearly 2,000 passing yards and 13 touchdowns, he rushed for 505 yards and four touchdowns in his first season at UCLA.

While Iamaleava’s presence alone didn’t produce the results Bruins fans expected from him coming in, Chesney has brought in a bevy of talent from the NCAA transfer portal to help ease the load on his QB1 on both sides of the ball.

Overall, Chesney is welcoming in the No. 11 transfer portal class with 41 players being brought in. Hust 10 of them followed him from James Madison.

“The fact remains, (UCLA) was not a good football team except for him,” Klatt said of Iamaleava. “And he was the one that would give them a chance his ability to run it. And now you surround him with some better players … trend up for the Bruins. I think UCLA is going to have a decent year next year.”

The Bruins open their 2026 season against California in Berkeley on Sept. 5. The Golden Bears also have a first-year head coach in former Oregon DC Tosh Lupoi. It’ll be a matchup between two former in-state rivals from the Pac-12. However, the Bruins are entering their third season with the Big Ten while California is three seasons into their ACC tenure.