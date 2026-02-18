Mick Cronin ejects UCLA's Steven Jamerson after technical foul vs. Michigan State
UCLA head coach Mick Cronin had seen enough from big man Steven Jamerson after a second-half technical foul, removing him from the game and sending him down the tunnel early. The decision came after the redshirt senior received a technical foul for squaring up against Michigan State‘s Carson Cooper.
The Bruins fell behind early in the Big Ten road game, leading to early frustration from the head coach and his players. However, it was apparent late in the game that Cronin would not put up with Jamerson’s behavior while trailing big.
Jamerson’s day ended with two points, two rebounds and two assists off the bench in eight minutes of action. On the season he is averaging 2.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists, playing a reserve role for UCLA after transferring in from San Diego.
While the decision did not have any real impact on the outcome or final score, it will surely be a talking point for the Bruins as they head to the locker room and turn attention toward a weekend matchup against Illinois.
UCLA went on to lose the game 82-59, dropping to 17-9 overall and 9-6 in Big Ten play this season. After entering the season with Top 25 expectations, the Bruins have fallen onto the NCAA Tournament bubble, where they will likely be dinged for the large margin of defeat.
Top 10
- 1New
Jaden Rashada
Settles NIL lawsuit vs. Billy Napier
- 2
Parker Sutherland
Cause of death revealed
- 3
Texas schedule change
Longhorns cancel P4 series
- 4Trending
2026 Bowl Projections
Way-Too-Early predictions
- 5Hot
Yaxel Lendeborg
Michigan star endures NSFW chant
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Michigan State vs. UCLA
Entering the matchup, Michigan State checked in at No. 15 in the most recent AP Poll, looking to bounce back from a loss against Wisconsin. The Spartans also sat on the 4-seed line of the most recent bracketology update, putting them in the conversation for a Top 16 overall seed in March Madness.
UCLA continues to work on its NCAA Tournament resume, sitting in the Last Four Byes section of bracketology on Sunday with a chance they now fall closer to the bubble cutline. This loss takes them to a two-game losing streak against top-ranked competition within the conference.
Both teams will face a tough Big Ten schedule through the end of the regular season, with a chance to boost their stock again in the conference tournament before Selection Sunday. To keep up with the movement by both teams, check On3’s bracketology field every Thursday and Sunday for new information.