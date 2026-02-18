UCLA head coach Mick Cronin had seen enough from big man Steven Jamerson after a second-half technical foul, removing him from the game and sending him down the tunnel early. The decision came after the redshirt senior received a technical foul for squaring up against Michigan State‘s Carson Cooper.

The Bruins fell behind early in the Big Ten road game, leading to early frustration from the head coach and his players. However, it was apparent late in the game that Cronin would not put up with Jamerson’s behavior while trailing big.

Watch: UCLA HC Mick Cronin appeared to eject his own player, Steven Jamerson II, after he committed a foul on Carson Cooper on the fast break.



Jamerson squared up with Cooper, was assessed a technical before Cronin signaled for him to get off the floor.

Jamerson’s day ended with two points, two rebounds and two assists off the bench in eight minutes of action. On the season he is averaging 2.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists, playing a reserve role for UCLA after transferring in from San Diego.

While the decision did not have any real impact on the outcome or final score, it will surely be a talking point for the Bruins as they head to the locker room and turn attention toward a weekend matchup against Illinois.

UCLA went on to lose the game 82-59, dropping to 17-9 overall and 9-6 in Big Ten play this season. After entering the season with Top 25 expectations, the Bruins have fallen onto the NCAA Tournament bubble, where they will likely be dinged for the large margin of defeat.

Michigan State vs. UCLA

Entering the matchup, Michigan State checked in at No. 15 in the most recent AP Poll, looking to bounce back from a loss against Wisconsin. The Spartans also sat on the 4-seed line of the most recent bracketology update, putting them in the conversation for a Top 16 overall seed in March Madness.

UCLA continues to work on its NCAA Tournament resume, sitting in the Last Four Byes section of bracketology on Sunday with a chance they now fall closer to the bubble cutline. This loss takes them to a two-game losing streak against top-ranked competition within the conference.

Both teams will face a tough Big Ten schedule through the end of the regular season, with a chance to boost their stock again in the conference tournament before Selection Sunday. To keep up with the movement by both teams, check On3’s bracketology field every Thursday and Sunday for new information.