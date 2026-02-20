UCLA head coach Mick Cronin spent much of the week answering for more than just a loss. Days after the Bruins’ 82-59 defeat to No. 15 Michigan State, Cronin addressed the fallout during his Friday media availability.

The Bruins leader issued a public apology for ejecting his own player, reserve big man Steven Jamerson, and acknowledging his recent frustration has gone too far. The moment came after Jamerson received a second-half technical foul for squaring up with Spartans forward Carson Cooper, prompting Cronin to physically direct him toward the locker room.

“I apologized to Steve Jamerson,” Cronin said via Aaron Heisen of the Southern California News Group. “Thought he made a dirty play. I was wrong. … I need to dial it back, too. Sometimes I’m too candid. I’m lucky to coach here. This brand matters. The last thing I want to do is bring negative publicity.”

Continuing, the sequence unfolded during a difficult night for UCLA, who fell behind early and never recovered. Jamerson played only eight minutes, finishing with two points, two rebounds and two assists. A redshirt senior transfer from San Diego, he has filled a reserve role this season, averaging 2.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.

While the ejection had little impact on the outcome, it quickly became the defining image of the night. Cronin’s emotions carried into the postgame press conference as well. He sharply criticized a reporter’s question about Michigan State’s student section, calling it “the worst question I’ve ever been asked.”

By Friday, the veteran coach shifted to accountability. Perhaps that’ll help UCLA move forward with a better state of mind.

All in all, UCLA’s focus is now returning to the court. The loss dropped the Bruins to 17-9 overall and 9-6 in Big Ten play, placing them closer to the NCAA Tournament bubble after beginning the year with Top 25 expectations. They currently project near the “Last Four Byes” range, and they’re facing a key matchup against Illinois on Saturday as the regular season winds down.

For Cronin, the week became about recalibration. Known for his fiery sideline demeanor and blunt honesty, he made clear he wants the conversation moving forward to center on basketball rather than headlines, starting with his own tone as March approaches.

After the Bruins showdown with the Fighting Illini, they’ll face USC and Minnesota to finish out February. Dates with Nebraska and those same Trojans will end their regular season.

— On3’s James Fletcher III contributed to this article.