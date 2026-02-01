Mick Cronin on his mentality after a loss: ‘I see no bright spots’

Mick Cronin has developed a reputation over the years for being a bit cantakerous after a loss. That was again the case Saturday evening as UCLA lost 98-97 in double overtime at the hands of Indiana.

The Bruins coach approached the podium postgame in a sour mood, but one reporter attempted to get him to think positively. He asked Cronin whether there were any bright spots he could take with him even in a loss, but the coach wasn’t having it.

“When we lose, I’m not like a lot of the people in life. I see no bright spots,” Cronin said. “I apologize, but that’s just how I feel.”

It was a heartbreaking loss for the Bruins, who fell after coming back to erase a 10-point defict and force overtime. However, it was a foul committed by UCLA at the final second during the second overtime that sent Trent Sisley to the line to hit the game-winning free throw after missing the first attempt.

Saturday’s defeat snapped a three-game winning streak for the Bruins, who fell to 15-7 (7-4 Big Ten) on the season. Although UCLA got a 25-point performance out of Trent Perry and another 24 out of Donovan Dent, who played all 50 minutes. However, they needed just a bit more in this high-scoring affair.

UCLA, which was 30 of 34 on free throws, struggled shooting from the field for most of the second half until the final two minutes of regulation. Before the first overtime, the Bruins were just 12 of 35 (34.3%) after leading 36-30 at halftime.

Their poor shooting and defense in the second half nearly cost them the game before some late heroics to force overtime. All that in mind, it’s no wonder that Cronin wasn’t the happiest with his team.

This isn’t the first time this season that Cronin has seemed a bit grumpy after a loss. When UCLA fell against Ohio State earlier this month, the coach came after his own players in a harsh way.

“Highly disappointed in getting our ass kicked physically and our inability to play defense,” he said then. “I offer no excuses. Blame me. Blame me, I recruited them. I signed them as free agents. We’re not gonna win meaningful games if we can’t stop the other team.”

The Bruins will aim to get back on track when they next take on Rutgers on Tuesday. Tip off for that matchup is set for 6:30 p.m. CT from Pauley Pavilion.