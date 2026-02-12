You’ll be hard pressed to find a head coach in college basketball with less of a filter than UCLA‘s Mick Cronin.

Cronin, who has made numerous headlines for quotes he has uttered this season, delivered another hilarious quote on Wednesday. When discussing the ideal archetype for a player he’d like assistant coach Nemanja Jovanovic to go after this offseason, Cronin gave an in-depth personality description.

“All of these agents are in town because I guess the (NBA) All-Star Game is here,” Cronin said. “I’m oblivious. I’m more concerned about taking (his dog) out for a walk today. Hopefully it’s not raining. He hates when he doesn’t get a walk. I’m dead serious. His happiness is way up there on my care list.

“Find me the biggest, nastiest, vodka-drinking eastern European you can. That’s what I told (Assistant Coach Nemanja Jovanovic), who’s meeting with these agents from all over the world that are coming in, I guess. Just find me a guy that used to wrestle bears in Lithuania or something. The Big Ten is no joke. Everybody’s big and everybody’s strong.”

Mick Cronin on the type of player he wants his assistant coach to discover. pic.twitter.com/aed2PSa3H4 — Aaron Heisen (@aaron_heisen) February 11, 2026

UCLA is off to a 17-7 (9-4) start in Mick Cronin‘s seventh season at the helm. The Bruins has won five of their last six Big Ten games after a 2-3 start to conference play, including a 69-67 win over No. 4 Purdue on Jan. 20. They are currently projected as a No. 10 seed in On3’s latest Bracketology.

Mick Cronin, UCLA sit at 17-7 with seven regular season games remaining

It appears Cronin would like to follow the Illinois blueprint, as Illini head coach Brad Underwood‘s team boasts five international players. The Ivisic brothers (Tomislav and Zvonimir) hail from Croatia, forward David Mirkovic hails from Montenegro, guard Mihailo Petrovic hails from Serbia, and guard Brandon Lee hails from Puerto Rico.

Illinois currently sits at 20-5 (11-3) on the season, good for No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25 Rankings. It will clash with UCLA for the first time on this season on Feb. 21.

In seven seasons under Cronin, UCLA boasts a 149-69 record with four NCAA Tournament appearances (no Tournament in 2020). The Bruins have advanced to the second weekend in three of their four NCAAT trips under Cronin, with a Final Four appearance in 2021.

While teetering on the bubble of the Tournament, UCLA is staring down the barrel of matchups against No. 2 Michigan, No. 10 Michigan State, and No. 8 Illinois in its next three games. Going 0-3 in this stretch would drop the Bruins to 17-10 (9-7) with four regular season games remaining, meaning they could be sweating out Selection Sunday without a strong showing in the Big Ten Tournament.