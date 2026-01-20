On Saturday, UCLA fell 86-74 against Ohio State. After the game, Bruins head coach Mick Cronin tore into his team for their lackluster defensive performance.

“We only got 13 defensive rebounds of their live ball shots, of their 25 misses. They got 12. We got 13. You got no chance,” Cronin said. “Highly disappointed in getting our ass kicked physically and our inability to play defense. I offer no excuses. Blame me. Blame me, I recruited them. I signed them as free agents. We’re not gonna win meaningful games if we can’t stop the other team.

“You can’t give up plus-80 and win, on the road. You’re not gonna get 90. Can’t do it. We scored 74 points on the road in the Big Ten. You should have a big-time shot to win. Our defense is an embarrassment today. Last couple games, it was great. Today, we couldn’t guard them.”

Cronin isn’t optimistic for the future, either. When a reporter asked what UCLA can do to improve upon its struggles, Cronin was blunt.

“Nothing. I can’t trade guys,” Cronin said. “You get your ass kicked physically. You don’t defend in the Big Ten, you’re going to lose.”

In the loss, UCLA allowed Ohio State to shoot 53% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc. The Bruins didn’t have an answer for Ohio State’s John Mobley Jr. and Devin Royal.

Mobley tallied 28 points against UCLA, while Royal added 22 points of his own. Moreover, Royal connected on 7-of-his-9 attempts from the floor.

To pile on, Ohio State guard Bruce Thornton Jr. notched 21 points and eight rebounds. Cronin believes his team must become grittier if they hope to have a successful season.

“We had plenty of time to get ready and talk about it. Problem is we didn’t have anybody who could guard Thornton or Mobley,” Cronin said. “In my opinion, we didn’t have everybody interested in rising to that challenge. We had nobody interested in rising to the challenge, defensively. Everybody wants somebody else to get the dirty work. We’re a team that struggles to have dirty work guys.”

Life isn’t about to get any easier for the Bruins. On Tuesday, Mick Cronin and Co. will square off against No. 4 Purdue at 7 p.m. PT. The Boilermakers average 85.1 points per game. The pivotal Big Ten showdown will air live Peacock.