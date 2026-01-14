The UCLA Bruins have struggled with consistency at times early in the season, particularly since Big Ten played started up. There, head coach Mick Cronin has seen the Bruins go just 3-2, including back-to-back losses to Iowa and Wisconsin on the road.

At the time of those losses, Cronin shared some of his frustrations with the team. In particular, some struggles on defense in those games, which makes it incredibly difficult to win in the Big Ten.

“I will tell you that we talked about their transition,” Mick Cronin said. “You’ve got to get back and build a wall and get matched up — opposite of Iowa, who walks it up. When you give away 15 to 20 points, because we just didn’t get back and get matched up. Simple stuff. You can’t win. It’s literally like saying Wisconsin’s up 20, now let’s tip it off and try to beat them. You’re just giving those points away. You see what happens when you get back, get matched up, play solid D, you get stops. The second half. Second half, they’re 10 for 27. Really, their only baskets were we didn’t stop the ball again in short transition.”

This problem isn’t new for UCLA. It’s actually become a bit of a trend for the Bruins from earlier in the season. Gonzaga scored 82, California scored 80, and Arizona scored 69, all of which UCLA lost in non-conference play. That has to turn around in Big Ten play because, as Cronin explained, this isn’t the Pac-12 anymore.

“So, we have still not learned how to give ourselves a chance in a big game like this, on the road,” Cronin said. “Because Arizona, we guarded them, and we could easily have won that game, but that was in LA. Gonzaga, we played the game in the Bay Area. Obviously, Iowa and here, defensively, giving ourselves no chance. When you go to teach a team how to win, it’s like, 72 should be enough. I mean, you’re gonna go on the road and score 82? In the Big Ten? This is the Big Ten. This ain’t the Pac-12 now.”

As it stands now, UCLA is 3-2 in Big Ten play. That’s good for seventh in the current standings, though it’s still early.

“It’s like, how many times are you going to go on the road and get 80?” Cronin said. “You have to get 81 to win in another team’s gym? Now, obviously, if we had made some — three more threes — we might’ve won. We lose by eight and we’re one 1-17. So, there’s a lot of good things, but not having Skyy [Clark] didn’t help.”

Since the loss to Wisconsin, UCLA did bounce back with a win against Maryland. Notably, however, that was a home game. The Bruins still need to find success on the road in conference play. That will continue on Wednesday with a road trip to Penn State.