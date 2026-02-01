Mick Cronin on UCLA’s loss vs. Indiana: ‘They didn’t listen to our scouting report’

The UCLA Bruins fell to the Indiana Hoosiers in double overtime on Saturday, with plenty of mistakes adding up throughout the game. That would leave head coach Mick Cronin frustrated following the game.

Cronin started with his team’s struggles shooting the ball, but that wasn’t where he limited that ire. It applied to the whole team, in particular, for their lack of preparation during the game.

“We went through a stretch where we couldn’t make a shot,” Mick Cronin said. “Sometimes a lid gets on the basket. And guys feel pressure. Missed shots can be contagious, and that’s what happened to us. You got good players, and then you just got to keep on playing. One will go in. Just got to, at the end of the game, you’ve got to play it out, man.”

UCLA would take Indiana to double overtime, only losing by a point in the end. However, the Bruins had issues shooting, only making 39.5 percent of their shots from the field. Meanwhile, Indiana hit four more three-point shots than the Bruins did.

Ultimately, there was plenty wrong with what UCLA did. Worst of it, arguably from Cronin’s point of view, was not listening to the scouting report that the coaching staff presented.

“The only thing we did well tonight, in my opinion, was play out the last two minutes. Clock, score, and that’s when they actually listen to me on how to press. They didn’t listen to our scouting report for the game. I can tell you that,” Cronin said. “And that’s why you lose.”

For Mick Cronin, this is a major concern. Not listening to the scouting report cost the Bruins in terms of their execution. That lack of execution can cost teams key games.

“Everybody thinks that you win and lose in this game because of players,” Cronin said. “And there’s only a few teams that have way better players than everyone else. The rest of the games are won by execution. Trust me, I’ve won over 500 of them, I know, and I’ve never had superior talent. Execution wins games, and its defensive execution, block out execution. Obviously, baseline out of bounds at the end of game execution. When we drew up the play that they ran in our huddle and went over it 15 times and showed it five on film.”

With the loss, UCLA slipped to 15-7 on the season and 7-4 in Big Ten play. It would also become their first home loss all season long. The Bruins will try to bounce back now against Rutgers at home on Tuesday, February 3rd.