Mick Cronin rants about being unable to coach players hard in 2026: 'You might get investigated'

Following a 98-66 win over Rutgers on Tuesday night, UCLA coach Mick Cronin still wasn’t entirely thrilled with his team. He went on a lengthy post-game rant about how it’s harder to connect with today’s youth than it ever has been in the past.

From a basketball standpoint, that means having to reiterate things over and over and over again. It can get tiresome.

“You have to just stay relentless,” Cronin said. “You have to understand that people, I try to tell my staff all the time that people see me get upset and this and that and it’s communication. You have to be extremely clear.

“This generation is, they don’t sit and listen to lectures. The professors put the notes, what do they call it, The Blackboard? What do they call it? They put the notes up for you. We didn’t do that. We had to pay attention and take notes. These guys don’t. The notes are on Canvas, you said? Like I’m being dead serious.”

Mick Cronin was quick to note that there are benefits to technology. But it also creates challenges in unique ways.

“If you’re hard on Little Johnny in this era, OK? You might get investigated,” he said. “And I’m being serious. So instead of telling them like, so when you’re talking and communicating with these guys it’s not the same as when I started. Not even close. It’s not. Attention span’s not. The phones.

“There’s good and bad to everything in life, it’s like the Zen Master said. Oh what a shame Little Johnny fell off his bike. Broke his leg. Is going to walk with a limp. Four years later all his friends went to Vietnam. And you keep going on the Little Johnny and what the Zen Master said.”

For Mick Cronin, the technology itself has changed how athletes interact with the world around them. He mentioned the note-taking aspect. But it’s more than that.

Things have to be spelled out all the way for players. It’s rare to have players who just “get it” these days.

“So technology, in my opinion, I watch their eyes,” Cronin said. “I see their ability to retain. In this day and age, if you told a guy he’s driving. He’s a driver. Kenyon Martin would have immediately known I’m playing off, I’m helping, I’m blocking shots. You have to tell today’s kids, ‘Now listen. Sag off of him, go block shots, don’t guard him outside 15 feet and make sure he’s looking you in the eye.’ It’s just a different time, man.

“It’s OK not to pay attention in most of their world, in most of their world that they live in, today’s athletes. I tell them all the time, the higher up you go, it’s not like that. If you can learn anything, pay attention and do what you need to do to be successful. They’re not just going to hand money out. It’s just not that easy. So it’s just a different time. It’s a real different time, so it’s much harder to get guys — and it’s much more important if you can find a guy.”

To that last point, it’s on Mick Cronin to recruit the kind of players who are going to be able to pick things up without being beaten over the head with it. He’s had those guys in the past.

Now he’s looking for more of them. And it’s debatable whether this year’s UCLA team has enough of them. Or whether Mick Cronin can coach around that effectively enough.

“Like Tyger (Campbell) was unbelievable,” Cronin said. “Like he knew all the time what I wanted him to do. Guy can’t shoot, I’m always going to help off. Guy’s weak to his left, I’m always going to force him left. It’s a different time. It really, really is. And you’ve got to work extremely hard at it. It’s harder to coach than it used to be.”