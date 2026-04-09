Auburn transfer Filip Jovic has committed to UCLA, per Draft Express’ Jonathan Givony. The Serbian freshman spent one season in the Tigers after arriving to college basketball from overseas.

During his 35 games at Auburn, Jovic averaged 5.9 points, starting nine contests. He also added 4.1 rebounds, grabbing more offensive boards than defensive in 18 minutes per game.

Auburn finished the season with a 20-16 record, falling just short of the NCAA Tournament bubble as part of the Selection Committee’s First Four Out. In Year One under Steven Pearl, the Tigers accepted a bid into the NIT and played postseason basketball.

Jovic arrived as a three-star prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings, sitting at No. 198 overall in the 2025 class. Originally from Serbia, the 6-foot-9 forward started his professional career with Mega. There, he averaged 10.6 points and 3.6 rebounds in 44 games across two seasons.

Now 21, he still has three years of eligibility remaining in college. Now adjusted to the American game, he could become a valuable pickup for any team that targets the Serbian native in the transfer portal this spring.

UCLA brings in its first commitment of the 2026 transfer window, starting to build out the roster for Year Eight under Mick Cronin. Coming off a 24-12 record which saw the Bruins exit in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament, they are looking to get back into the second weekend.

The roster remains in flux as they lose key contributors Donovan Dent and Tyler Bildeau among others. However, they do not need to start from scratch with Eric Daily, Trent Perry and others slated to return with incoming freshman Joe Philon also in the mix.

UCLA enters the offseason ranked No. 21 in the way-too-early Top 25 rankings. They will look to move up the board as the roster continues to fill out with transfer portal adds.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.