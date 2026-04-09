Mississippi State transfer sophomore forward Sergej Macura has committed to UCLA. DraftExpress’ Jonathan Givony reported the news.

Macura joins former Auburn forward Filip Jokic as UCLA‘s International additions out of the Transfer Portal so far. He averaged 5.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 28 games for Mississippi State last season.

The Slovenia native heads to a UCLA program headed by Mick Cronin, who will be entering year No. eight with the program in 2026-27. In that span, Cronin has led the Bruins to a 162-76 (94-43) record with five NCAA Tournament appearances and a run to the Final Four in 2021.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.