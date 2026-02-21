The UCLA football team is reportedly remaining at the Rose Bowl for the 2026 season, according to the California Post. The news comes despite rumors that the Bruins may be moving to SoFi Stadium in the near future.

“UCLA will play the upcoming football season at the Rose Bowl,” UCLA’s vice chancellor of strategic communications Mary Osako said in a statement, per the California Post. “We know how much game day means to Bruins — to our students, alumni and fans who plan their autumn around Saturdays together.

“Our priority is delivering a strong season experience for our student-athletes and our community, and we have great momentum in our football program. During this unprecedented time in college athletics, UCLA will always be guided by what’s best for our student-athletes and the Bruin community.”

Notably, the city of Pasadena and the Rose Bowl Operating Company previously filed a suit against UCLA in their attempt to move their home games to Inglewood, CA inside the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers.

Per the AP, the suit claims that the moves arises in a time when “money too often eclipses meaning and the pursuit of profit threatens to erase the very traditions that breathe life into institutions.” The complaint, which was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, argued that “some commitments are too fundamental to be traded away.”

According to the suit, the plaintiff claims that if UCLA leaves the Rose Bowl for SoFi Stadium, residents of the city could suffer up to a billion dollars in monetary damages. Per the Los Angeles Times, Pasadena officials report taxpayers have invested more than $150 million in Rose Bowl renovations.

Additionally, it alleges that UCLA has been “unequivocally expressing its intent to abandon the Rose Bowl Stadium and relocate its home football games to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.” They called it a “profound beytrayl of trust,” per the suit.

The Bruins open their 2026 season against California in Berkeley on Sept. 5. It’ll be the first game for new head coach Bob Chesney leading the Bruins. Meanwhile, the Golden Bears also have a first-year head coach in former Oregon DC Tosh Lupoi.