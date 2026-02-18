Stephen A. Smith eviscerates Mick Cronin, says UCLA head coach 'acted like an ass'

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin made multiple headlines on Tuesday night following a lopsided loss to Michigan State. First, he ejected his own player during the game. Then, he berated a reporter over a question about the Spartans’ student section.

The incidents were notable enough that Cronin was a topic Wednesday on ESPN’s First Take, one of the most watched sports shows on the planet. Host Stephen A. Smith blasted the UCLA head coach, answering unequivocally that he was out of line.

“Yes he was,” Smith said. “I think Mick Cronin is a great coach. He took UCLA to the Final Four if I remember correctly in ’21. He’s won 68% of his games at UCLA. You are a damn good coach, sir. That doesn’t give you a license to be an ass unnecessarily.”

Things started when Mick Cronin threw Steve Jamerson out of the game after a hard foul. He grabbed Jamerson by the jersey, pulled him away from the bench and motioned toward the locker room.

Then, after the game, a reporter asked Cronin a relatively benign question about his thoughts on the Michigan State student section. Cronin went off, belittling the reporter for asking “the worst question I’ve ever been asked,” then questioning his tone.

“The reporter’s asking you a question. Answer the question,” Smith said. “You saying, ‘Congratulations, worst question,’ you’ve got attitude. And oh, by the way, you’re ejecting a player? It was a hard foul, the player’s hustling, he’s showing effort. He might have done something wrong. You put him on the bench. To eject him from the game, was that necessary? Why should somebody want to come and play for you if you’re going to act like that to your own damn player? You think that’s not going to have a potential effect on recruiting?”

Smith spoke to the potential implications of Mick Cronin’s actions, which have become a bit of a pattern during his time at UCLA. Specifically, he wondered what it might do for the program’s recruiting.

“We had a kid yesterday, Dylan Mingo, come in here and talk about his decision to go to North Carolina was cemented when he went to Duke-North Carolina, the game last week,” Smith explained. “And he saw the atmosphere and he saw the euphoria and he saw the family kind of atmosphere that exists. Is that what you’re producing at UCLA, Mick Cronin?

“Because that’s not what we just saw on camera. That’s not what we saw at the game where you ejected one of your own players.”

For Smith, the issue with Mick Cronin is pretty straightforward. He should know better than to act that way publicly.

It’s detrimental to his own program. For what?

“You’re a damned good coach. You’re much better than that,” Smith said. “Act like it. You know what? If it was anybody else we’d be saying, ‘You acted like an ass.’ I’m telling you on national television, Mick Cronin, you acted like an ass. Not just with ejecting the players, but the way you acted towards the reporter who was doing nothing but his job. He asked you a question, give him an answer and move on.

“C’mon, man. You don’t have to be like that. You’re better than that. I ain’t saying you are an ass. I’m saying like you acted like one with that situation. You can do better. Do better, because you represent UCLA and you represent college basketball. Period.”