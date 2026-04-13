Former Texas Tech freshman point guard Jaylen Petty has committed to transfer to UCLA, according to On3’s Joe Tipton. Petty will have three years of collegiate eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Petty averaged 9.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 30.5 minutes per game while starting 22 of his 33 games in 2025-26 with the Red Raiders. Petty shot 40.6% from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range while also hitting 77.1% of his free throws last season.

Petty is rated as a four-star prospect in the 2026 transfer portal class, where he is listed as the No. 13 point guard and No. 58 player overall, according to the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings. He signed with Texas Tech as a three-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle out of Rainer Beach (Seattle, Wash.) High, where he was rated as the top player in Washington, the No. 23 point guard in the class and the No. 174 player overall, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted composite of the three major recruiting media services.

Petty becomes UCLA’s third transfer commitment since the portal opened at midnight April 6, following former Auburn power forward Filip Jovic and former Mississippi State small forward Sergej Macura, both of whom committed to the Bruins on April 9. Petty’s addition will help replace the loss of former UCLA point guard Skyy Clark, who entered the portal last Tuesday.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

UCLA‘s 2025-26 season was a bit of a rollercoaster, especially when the Bruins appeared on the verge of missing the Big Dance following an 82-59 blowout loss to No. 15 Michigan State on Feb. 17. That dropped UCLA to 17-9 overall and 9-6 in the Big Ten. But from that point on, the Bruins won four of its final five regular-season games. UCLA then went to get revenge and upset Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament before falling to eventual champions, Purdue, in the conference tournament semifinals.

This strong end to the season earned the Bruins a seventh seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season. UCLA held off No. 10-seed UCF, 75-71, in the opening round, before falling to national runner-up UConn, 73-57, in the Round of 32.

— On3’s Daniel Hager contributed to this report.