Troy Aikman believes big things are in store for the Bob Chesney era at UCLA. While working ESPN’s Monday Night Football, the topic of Bruins football came up during a conversation between Aikman and play-by-play commentator Joe Buck.

A promo for the College Football Playoff came on screen, featuring a quarterfinal matchup between Alabama and Indiana in the Rose Bowl. Buck, who is an IU alumnus, joked about the surreal feeling of having his team not only be in the playoff, but also the No. 1 seed.

“Is this what it feels like?” he asked. “Is this what it feels like?”

“Well, I can’t tell ya,” Aikman responded, likely lamenting his alma mater’s 3-9 record this year. “I’m hoping one day I will.”

Buck attempted to cheer up his colleague, poking more fun at him about the current state of the program. But then Aikman expressed optimism in Chesney, who was hired recently from James Madison to take over heading into 2026.

“Bob Chesney is gonna get us back to the promised land,” the former UCLA QB declared.

Chesney takes over after leading JMU to a Sun Belt Conference Championship and College Football Playoff berth this season. They lost in the first round against Oregon by a score of 51-34. That brought the coach’s record to 21-6 overall across his two seasons at James Madison.

UCLA has not had a 10-win season in more than a decade and has not won a conference championship since 1998. The Bruins face an even tougher task to do so now that they moved from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten.

Aikman helped lead UCLA to a conference title in the 1987 season, where they finished 10-2 and won the Aloha Bowl. He followed that up by leading them to another 10-2 record and Cotton Bowl victory as a senior before going on to be the No. 1 overall pick to the Dallas Cowboys.

Now Chesney will hope to restore success to UCLA that reminds fans of what some of those years under Aikman were like. The coach will certainly have his work cut out for him in the new era of college football, but Aikman seems confident that he’ll get things turned around. It’ll be an offseason of anticipation over the next few months in Los Angeles as we wait to see what the first year looks like.