Tyler Bilodeau injury update: UCLA star leaves game against Michigan State

UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau left the Bruins’ showdown against Michigan State on Friday with 3:33 remaining in the first half. Bilodeau suffered an apparent leg injury after colliding with Michigan State’s Carson Cooper.

At the time of his injury, Bilodeau had five points against the Spartans. Bilodeau limped off the court with help from UCLA’s training staff. He immediately went to the team’s locker room.

Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 18.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game this season. He is shooting 51.6% from the field and 46.0% from 3-point range. For his efforts this season, was named an All-Big Ten Third-Team selection.

Bilodeau didn’t return in the first half against the Spartans. In his absence, UCLA guard Donovan Dent stepped up, scoring a team-high 12 points, while shooting a perfect 3-3 from downtown.

Dent has been spectacular lately for the Bruins. In UCLA’s win over Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday, Dent tallied 12 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists, becoming the first player to record a triple-double in Big Ten Tournament. After the win, UCLA head coach Mick Cronin raved about his star point guard’s late-season improvement.

“Once he realized that it was a fight he wasn’t going to win — which I told him when I recruited him. There’s only one person in charge. It’s not a democracy, and you’re going to take care of the ball, and you’re talented enough,” Cronin said. “But I give him all the credit. He signed on for it. I don’t think he understood what it was going to entail, but he’s gotten so much better along the way.

“You guys are talking about that, and his numbers are unbelievable, but I need him to show leadership and defense, back to defense. … You can’t just play defense because I’m yelling at you. You guys want to win or you don’t. You’re tough enough to do hard things or we’re going home. So it’s been Donny’s defense as well. … He’s come a long way, folks.”

Despite Tyler Bilodeau remaining out for the remainder of the half, UCLA took a 44-33 lead into the halftime break. Fans can tune into the exciting action on the Big Ten Network. The winner will advance to face off against 7-seed Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.