Tyler Bilodeau update: Report reveals status vs. Purdue, extent of injury

UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau will not play against Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, per Ben Bolch of the California Post. This comes after he suffered an apparent knee injury against Michigan State on Friday.

The good news, Bolch reports that “nothing serious structurally occurred” within his knee. His status moving forward is unclear, but it appears he’ll be out for at least the semifinal.

Bilodeau suffered an apparent leg injury after colliding with Michigan State’s Carson Cooper. Bilodeau limped off the court with help from UCLA’s training staff. He immediately went to the team’s locker room.

At the time of his injury, Bilodeau had five points against the Spartans. However, he’s the Bruins leading scorer this season.

Coming into the game, Bilodeau was averaging 18.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game this season. He is shooting 51.6% from the field and 46.0% from 3-point range. For his efforts this season, was named an All-Big Ten Third-Team selection.

