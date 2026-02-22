UCLA clinches first Big Ten regular season championship in program history

No. 2 UCLA can tip their cap to No. 13 Iowa after its 66-44 win over No. 6 Michigan on Sunday. The Hawkeyes victory clinches the Big Ten Championship for the Bruins — the first regular season title for UCLA since joining the conference in 2024.

The Bruins are 16-0 (26-1 overall) against the Big Ten so far this season. With two games left in the regular season, they’ve locked up the No. 1 seed in their upcoming conference tournament.

Outright B1G champs 🙌



No. 2 UCLA, which clinched with Iowa’s win over Michigan, claims its first-ever outright conference crown. pic.twitter.com/bogtHHFh1F — Big Ten Women's Basketball (@B1Gwbball) February 22, 2026

Michigan entered Sunday as the last team with a chance to catch up with UCLA. However, the odds were stacked against them. The Iowa win ties the Hawkeyes and Wolverines for second place with dualing 13-3 finishes.

Just because the Bruins are the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, doesn’t mean these next two games don’t matter. They round their schedule out with Wisconsin at home on Sunday afternoon before finishing out the regular season on March 1 against USC. Neither of those teams are ranked, but are must-win games for UCLA if they want to ensure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament as well.

UCLA can extend its win streak to 21 with a victory over the Badgers. The last time the Bruins tasted defeat was during Thanksgiving week when they fell to Texas 76-65.

They haven’t looked back and now, they can lay claim to their first-ever Big Ten regular season championship. It’s the seventh regular season conference championship ever for the Bruins women’s basketball team with the last coming in 1999 while in the Pac-12.

Notably, UCLA is the reigning Big Ten tournament champions. It served as the first time the Bruins had won the event as a member of the Big Ten, and second conference tournament championship in program history. They previously won the 2006 Pac-12 Conference Tournament.

Now, the Bruins are looking to eclipse the success they enjoyed last postseason. UCLA won the Big Ten conference tournament and eventually made it to the Final Four — the first in program history.