UCLA coach Cori Close calls out seeding controversy in NCAA Tournament

UCLA women’s basketball Cori Close coach isn’t a big fan of the seeding in the NCAA Tournament and she’s not alone. Syracuse coach Felisha Legette-Jack called the seeding a personal attack on her program because of their grouping with UConn yearly.

Close wasn’t necessarily calling out UCLA’s seed, but how the committee organizes the seeds amongst teams. Not only that, the rules are in place to avoid certain matchups.

UCLA is now in the Sweet 16 (with a game against Big Ten foe Minnesota), as the No. 1 seed in the 2nd Region (Sacramento). What doesn’t make sense to Close is playing conference opponents early but you can’t play them in the Elite Eight, thus some whacky seeding.

“I do want to make a point, though, about the guidelines or rules in the seeding and selection. Everyone kept asking me if it bothered me that we were or were not the No. 1 overall seed. I couldn’t care less,” Close said. “But you know what does bother me? Is that the No. 1 and No. 2 overall seeds are not being rewarded because of a guideline that you can’t play a person in your conference in the regional finals.

“That is an antiquated, poor rule that advantages the wrong teams and the people who haven’t done the work. That bothers me way more. And now it’s okay, though, that we play a conference foe in the Sweet 16, but not in the Elite 8, and especially if it disadvantages the No. 1 overall seed and the No. 2 overall seed. Like, you know, it wouldn’t have mattered. We would be better off if we were lower.”

When coaches sometimes hope that a lower seed would be beneficial, hypothetically a No. 2 is in a better spot than No. 1, that’s a problem. Close isn’t screaming from the mountaintops on this issue, but noted that it should be modified to keep improving women’s March Madness.

“So that actually is the part that I hope they will change down the road,” Close said. “Really, if you’re trying to go win a National Championship, it really shouldn’t matter. You got to play everybody eventually. So I’m not complaining about that, but I do hope that they will learn from the systems that we’re in and now that we have conference realignment and you have 18 teams in a conference, and — that is a dumb rule, in my opinion.”