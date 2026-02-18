UCLA head coach Mick Cronin berated a reporter over questions following the Michigan State game on Tuesday. The Spartans dominated in East Lansing, 82-59.

During the game, the “Izzone,” Michigan State’s student section, was on fire with their chants. They chanted at Xavier Booker and went nuts when Cronin ejected his own player following a hard foul. Cronin sent Steven Jamerson II to the locker room himself. It should also be noted that Booker is a Michigan State transfer.

So after the game, while already testy, Cronin lost it when asked about the student section and the constant heckling. Perhaps the UCLA coach won’t pay these questions any mind in the future.

“I could give a rat’s ass about the other team’s student section,” Cronin said. “I would like to give you kudos for the worst question I’ve ever been asked … You really think I care about the other team’s student section.”

Mick Cronin when asked about the Izzone:



“I could give a rat’s ass about the other student section… I would like to give you a kudos for the worst question I’ve ever been asked” 😳pic.twitter.com/eFtUUxNKMp — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 18, 2026

Before the reporter on site could even finish his follow-up question to Cronin’s remark, the UCLA coach cut him off. Safe to say, the Bruins’ leader wasn’t in a cheery mood, to put it lightly.

“Are you raising your voice at me,” Cronin asked. After the reporter said he wasn’t, Cronin doubled down.

“Yeah, you are, yeah, you are,” Cronin said. “Come on, dude … everybody’s standing here listening to you. Everybody. This is on camera. They can hear you. I answered the question. I could give a rat’s ass about the other team’s student section. I coach UCLA. I don’t care about Michigan State students. Who cares?”

After entering the season with Top 25 expectations, the Bruins have fallen onto the NCAA Tournament bubble, where they will likely be dinged for the large margin of defeat. They’re now 17-9 on the season.

Cronin’s been a solid coach for UCLA since coming in ahead of 2019-20. He led the Bruins to the Final Four in 2021 and to the Sweet 16 in ‘22 and ‘24. However, they missed the tournament in ‘24, only got to the Round of 32 last year and are currently on shaky ground now.

UCLA continues to work on its NCAA Tournament resume, sitting in the Last Four Byes section of bracketology on Sunday, with a chance it now falls closer to the bubble cutline. This loss takes the Bruins to a two-game losing streak against top-ranked competition within the conference.

Both teams will face a tough Big Ten schedule through the end of the regular season, with a chance to boost their stock again in the conference tournament before Selection Sunday. To keep up with the movement by both teams, check On3’s bracketology field every Thursday and Sunday for new information.