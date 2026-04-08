UCLA redshirt freshman guard Christian Horry, the son of NBA legend Robert Horry, has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Jamie Shaw. Horry will have three years of eligibility remaining wherever he lands.

Christian Horry, whose father was a notoriously clutch shooter with the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs, remains scoreless in two collegiate seasons after appearing in just four games with UCLA in 2025-26 and redshirting in 2024-25. The younger Horry was 0-for-2 from the floor and 0-of-1 from the free throw line last season, totaling just seven minutes all year.

The elder Horry is a seven-time NBA champion and one of just four NBA players that have won championships with three different teams — two with the Houston Rockets (1994-95), three with the Lakers (2000-02) and two more with the Spurs (2005 and 2007).

This report will be updated.