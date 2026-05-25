UCLA guard Donovan Dent confirms basketball retirement ahead of 2026 NBA Draft, details reason

On Monday, news emerged of former UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent retiring from basketball. He was eligible for the 2026 NBA Draft after a successful college career. Instead, Dent plans to step away from the game. He confirmed as such via Isabel Gonzalez of CBS Sports.

“As of right now, I’m not pursuing no professional career and I don’t see myself doing it anytime soon,” Dent said. “I guess that’s what you could say, I’m retired.”

Most people out there were surprised to hear Dent would not be looking to jump to the NBA. But Dent says this is not brand new for him. He talked over the decision with his family once the 2025-2026 college basketball season ended. Everybody was on the same page.

“It was a long talk with my family after the season. I wanted to make sure they understood my side of it and that they supported it me through it. Once they did, it was really easy for me to adjust to it. So, after the season, we had a long talk. Everybody accepted it and we moved on.”