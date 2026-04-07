UCLA senior guard Skyy Clark has entered the Transfer Portal. On3’s Joe Tipton reported the news. He is seeking his fourth program in five seasons.

The Los Angeles native spent one season at Illinois, one season at Louisville, and the last two seasons at UCLA. This means he will need a waiver from the NCAA to suit up in the 2026-27 season. Clark announced in March that he had indeed filed for a waiver.

“I mean, it would definitely mean a lot just coming back, getting another year to develop and everything and yeah, so we’ll see what happens,” Clark told reporters.

His case for a waiver will boil down to his freshman season at Illinois. 13 games into the 2022-23 season, Clark stepped away from the team due to personal reasons. He did not suit up for the Illini again, and transferred to Louisville that offseason.

Clark’s best career season came during his lone year at Louisville, under head coach Kenny Payne. In the 2023-24 season, Clark averaged career-highs in points (13.2), and assists (3.0). In 102 career games (97 starts) across three programs, the 6’3″ guard boasts 10.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.1 steals.

He is coming off two seasons at UCLA, in which he helped Mick Cronin and the Bruins to a 47-23 record with back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances (two Second Round trips). Clark scored in double-figures in three of UCLA‘s four Tournament games in that span, including 18 points in a 67-58 Second Round loss to Tennessee last season.

UCLA‘s 2025-26 season was a bit of a rollercoaster, as it appeared to be on the verge of missing the Big Dance following an 82-59 blowout loss to No. 15 Michigan State on Feb. 17. The loss dropped the Bruins to 17-9 (9-6). From that point on, however, UCLA won four of its final five regular season games. It then downed Rutgers and upset No. 8 Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament before falling to eventual champions, Purdue, in the Big Ten Semifinals.

This strong end to the season earned UCLA a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season. The Bruins held off No. 10 seed UCF 75-71 in the First Round, before falling to Tournament Run

This is a developing story…