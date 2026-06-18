UCLA has some important final targets including a few flips to close out 2027 class

As the final weekend of June official visits is coming up, UCLA is sitting with the No. 16 class nationally and could still be in line for some major commitments.

Some of them would be flips.

It all starts at quarterback with Ohio State pledge Brady Edmunds, who recently took his official visit to UCLA and loved it but did the Bruins convince the Huntington Beach, Calif., standout to stay home and turn down the Buckeyes?

More will be known in the coming days because Edmunds is back in Columbus for the umpteenth time but it’s also an important visit to see if he still shares the same vision as the Ohio State coaches as the Buckeyes have clearly been reaching out to other quarterbacks in recent months.

At running back, the Bruins are basically done with pledge from Jayshon Gibson and Duece Jones-Drew.

Wide receiver is interesting because UCLA has loaded up there with four commitments already but they still have numerous irons in the fire although if the Bruins strike out on their final targets they’ll still have a great class there.

Temecula (Calif.) Chaparral’s Eli Woodard visits this weekend as Cal and Miami are at the top in his recruitment. Blake Wong from Norco, Calif., is still on the list but sources say the Bruins are pretty much out there with BYU, Oregon and Ohio State as the ones to watch.

Xavier Sabb could be really interesting.

UCLA brought in the five-star receiver from Glassboro, N.J., quietly last weekend and while many others remain involved, it cannot hurt the Bruins to take a shot at him to close out an elite receiver class. At tight end, American Fork, Utah’s Christian Hanshaw is the focus.

There could also be some significant additions along the offensive line but some things are being cleared up as well.

Plano (Texas) Plano West’s Aidan Ray is definitely a major target and someone UCLA would love to have in the class and Arab, Ala., standout Stafford Willis is also a top target as well.

Orange (Calif.) Lutheran’s Lucas Rhoa has been highly complimentary of his visits to UCLA, Oregon and Penn State so far (he’s at Texas this weekend) but particularly interested in the Bruins and how the offensive line room has meshed, so that will be one to watch following his trip to Austin.

It feels like Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei’s Lex Mailangi is slipping away from the Bruins with Oregon and Cal mainly battling it out. He’s in Eugene this weekend.

The Bruins seem done at defensive line and done at linebacker save for keeping Cain Brackney in the class. The Bixby, Okla., standout has been committed to UCLA since April and had a great trip recently but he just visited Indiana and now he’s at Michigan this weekend.

Defensive back recruiting for UCLA could get really interesting down the stretch.

Going after Cal safety commit Myles Baker is a top priority and the Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon standout seemed to love his trip to Westwood recently. LSU is also pushing hard as Baker took his midweek official visit to Berkeley.

Corona Centennial’s Jaden Walk-Green is also in the picture but his commitment is days away and Washington seems to have the edge. San Clemente, Calif., standout Jaxson Rex, who can play on either side of the ball, is also in the picture.