Former James Madison offensive lineman Riley Robell is heading out West. On Monday, he told On3’s Hayes Fawcett of his commitment to play for the UCLA Bruins out of the NCAA transfer portal. It’s a reunion between Robell and head coach Bob Chesney, who left James Madison for the UCLA job.

“BREAKING: JMU all-conference transfer OL Riley Robell has committed to UCLA, he tells @On3Sports,” Fawcett said via X. “The 6’3 290 OL started 11 games this season for the Dukes. He’ll have 2 years of eligibility left.”

Robell was a staple in the James Madison offensive line, one that played in the College Football Playoff this past season. Eleven starts are on the resume, although he played in 13 total games. Second-team All-Sun Belt was earned by Robell due to his performances.

Right guard is where the Dukes stationed Robell, meaning Chesney has an interior guy he can count on moving into 2025. There is some experience on the other side, starting in one game at left guard during the 2024 season. So, possibly some flexibility once arriving in Los Angeles.

As Fawcett mentioned, two years of eligibility remain. Robell just wrapped up his redshirt sophomore campaign after taking a redshirt as a true freshman in 2023. If he chooses to, Robell could wind up wearing a UCLA jersey for a couple of more seasons.

UCLA looking to improve offense heading into 2026 season

UCLA found itself as one of the storylines of the transfer portal around this time last year. Nico Iamaleava wound up with the Bruins after leaving Tennessee under a lot of scrutiny. Iamaleava came to play for DeShaun Foster, who is no longer with the program.

Now, as Chesney takes over, news previously broke of Iamaleava re-signing with UCLA. He projects to be the starting quarterback for the season opener against Cal in around eight months. Until then, UCLA is working to significantly improve around him.

Landing somebody like Robell is a step in the right direction. Blocking up front is going to be a big key for Iamaleava, especially coming off an injury. And no better assurance than somebody with all-conference honors under the same head coach.