UCLA linebacker Isaiah Chisom plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from On3’s Steve Wiltfong. Chisom spent the last year with the Bruins.

Before he landed at UCLA via the transfer portal, Chisom spent two years at Oregon State. He emerged as a full-time starter at both stops.

In 2025 with the Bruins, Isaiah Chisom racked up some impressive statistics. He finished the season with 84 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry.

It took a little bit for Chisom’s college career to get going, but once it took off, it did so in a hurry. He played in five games as a freshman at Oregon State in 2023, making one start. During that time, he tallied 14 tackles and 4.0 tackles for a loss.

A year later, Chisom turned into a star for the Beavers. He played in 12 games and made 11 starts, racking up 75 stops, 5.0 tackles for a loss, two quarterback hurries, a pass breakup and a forced fumble. After the season, he headed to UCLA.

Prior to enrolling at Oregon State, Chisom was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 1,318 overall recruit in the 2023 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He was also ranked as the No. 131 linebacker in the class and the No. 124 overall player in the state of California, hailing from Los Angeles (CA) Chaminade.

Isaiah Chisom, others departing UCLA

Isaiah Chisom isn’t the only expected departure from UCLA following a coaching change this offseason. UCLA quarterback Henry Hasselbeck plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. He is the son of former NFL QB Matt Hasselbeck.

Hasselbeck played the past two seasons with the Bruins but did not appear in any games. He served as a scout team quarterback this past season while backing up Nico Iamaleava and Luke Duncan.

Hasselbeck played high school football for Xaverian Brothers in Westwood, Massachusetts, where he was a three-star recruit and the 2023-24 Gatorade Massachusetts Player of the Year. He ranked as the No. 1,325 overall player and No. 75 quarterback in the 2024 cycle according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

On3’s Chandler Vessels also contributed to this report.