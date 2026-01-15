UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Garrison Blank has entered the Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. He has four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Garrison Blank played his high school at Rocklin in California. There, he was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2025. He had been the 590th-ranked player overall and the 38th-ranked offensive tackle in that recruiting cycle. Blank chose to go to UCLA over California, Oregon State, and Nevada, among other programs.

In high school, Rocklin won the CIF Sac-Joaquin Division 2 championship in 2023. The school then returned to the Division 2 championship game in 2024. Blank was a three-time all-league and two-time all-state honoree during his high school career.

Blank would not play during the 2025 season, his only at UCLA. Instead, he’d utilize his redshirt, leaving him with four seasons of eligibility at his next stop.

For UCLA as a team, the 2025 season was a difficult one. The Bruins went just 3-9 overall and 3-6 in Big Ten play. Head coach DeShaun Foster would be fired just three games into the season, having gone 5-10 during his time leading the program. A three-game winning streak in early October gave way to a five-game losing streak to wrap up the season.

The UCLA offense finished 85th nationally in rushing offense, with 139.67 yards per game on the ground. The Bruins were also 87th in sacks allowed, giving up 27 or 2.25 per game. Neither rushing yards nor sacks allowed can be put on the shoulders of any one player. However, it’s clear there’s room to grow along the offensive line.

To replace Foster, UCLA turned to James Madison head coach Bob Chesney. He is coming off a season where he led the Dukes to a Sun Belt Championship and the College Football Playoff. For the most part, he’s worked as a coach in the northeast, with stops at Salve Regina, Assumption, and Holy Cross. Over the course of that career, he holds a 132-52 record.

This season there have been several changes made to the Transfer Portal. The Winter window was moved from December to January, in order to try and accommodate the busy calendar. There is now no Spring window for players to enter the Transfer Portal. The portal is set to close on January 16th, meaning there is only a small amount of time left for players to enter.

