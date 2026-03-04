UCLA solidifies March Madness resume with upset win over Nebraska

UCLA pulled off an upset over No. 9 Nebraska on Tuesday night, winning 72-52 to move to 20-10 overall and 12-7 in Big Ten play. The result helps the Bruins solidify their NCAA Tournament resume with fourth Quadrant 1 win.

Trent Perry led the way for UCLA, scoring 20 points with seven assists and four rebounds. Eric Dailey Jr. added 14 points and eight rebounds in the team’s third win over a Top 10 team.

The Bruins will conclude their regular season schedule over the weekend, facing USC in another Q1 opportunity which can only help them improve their seeding in the Big Ten Tournament and March Madness. With cushion below them now, there should be little worry about falling.

For Nebraska, the loss drops them to 25-5 overall and 14-5 in the Big Ten with just one game left in the regular season. The Cornhuskers drop from second in the conference standings to third, a half game behind Michigan State which will not play again until Thursday. The head-to-head tiebreaker would go to Fred Hoiberg’s team.

The March Madness resume for Nebraska still ranks among the best in college basketball, but is less likely to make a move from the 3-seed line to the 2-seed line. The strong overall record and 8 Q1 wins place them in an elite group of teams across college basketball. This postseason will certainly provide them with a good chance at recording their first NCAA Tournament win in program history.

Before finding out where they land in the NCAA Tournament field, both teams will compete in the Big Ten Tournament, looking to raise their stock with chances to face top competition day after day. Nebraska will likely see the easier path, earning a higher seed which could help them avoid top-ranked Michigan or surging Michigan State until the later rounds.

Where UCLA lands in the conference tournament seeding remains up in the air, with a chance to move up from seventh spot based on the final regular season results of Purdue and Wisconsin above them. The final bracket will not be set until Sunday night, when the final game concludes.