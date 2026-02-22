UCLA rode the home court advantage all the way to a win over No. 10 Illinois on Saturday night. The Bruins had a narrow lead for much of the second half and nearly won it in regulation. Instead, they settled for an absolutely scintillating 95-94 overtime win.

Illinois (22-6, 13-4 Big Ten) made some clutch free throws to tie the game with less than 20 seconds to play in regulation. And the Bruins’ Donovan Dent missed a stepback 3-pointer for the win at the buzzer, sending the game to overtime.

Attrition began to hit hard for the Bruins (18-9, 10-6), who lost guard Skyy Clark and forward Eric Dailey by virtue of fouling out. Still, the team put together a gritty effort to finish the game off in overtime.

Trent Perry hit a pair of free throws to give UCLA a one-point lead in overtime with 16.6 seconds remaining. But Illinois answered quickly.

The Fighting Illini surged ahead after missing a 3-pointer but following it in. Keaton Wagler snagged the rebound relatively uncontested and nailed the putback from up close, giving Illinois a 94-93 lead. Only 4.9 seconds remained.

Still, that was plenty of time. Dent received the in-bounds pass and quickly raced up the floor. He wove through the defense cleanly and got to the right side of the rim, where he kissed a layup off the glass for the 95-94 win.

Dailey fouled out of the contest with 20 points, a team-high. Clark chipped in 10 points before he fouled out. Other double-figure scorers for UCLA included Tyler Bilodeau (18), Perry (17), Xavier Booker (16) and Dent (14).

UCLA had an edge in shooting, both from the floor (51% to 41%) and from 3-point range (39% to 31%). The Bruins were outrebounded 43-27 and gave up a whopping 20 offensive rebounds, leading to 27 second-chance points.

Still, the team somehow found a way. UCLA scored 38 points in the paint, posting an eight-point advantage there.