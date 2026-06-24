USC legacy Chauncey Washington II still seriously considering crosstown rival UCLA

Rivals Football Recruiting
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- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Top 100 2028 TE Tytan McNeal has had a busy summer
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Oregon holds off other West programs for OL Lex Mailangi's commitment
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING California intel on top 2028 prospects: New frontrunners and contenders emerge after visits
- Logan Reddemann recalls 'unfortunate' end to UCLA season, looks ahead to future
More UCLA Bruins News
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Inside 4-star Gaige Weddle's top three - and others that can move up
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Four-star WR Eli Woodard is done with visits - inside the three-team race for his pledge
BRUIN REPORT ONLINE FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Official Visit To UCLA Confirms the Future Home for Bruin Legacy Duece Jones-Drew
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Ohio State QB commit leaves door open for UCLA – West Coast intel with decisions, flip buzz and leaders
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING