Former Virginia Tech cornerback Dante Lovett Jr. has committed to UCLA, via the NCAA Transfer Portal. Lovett entered the transfer portal in September after Virginia Tech fired head coach Brent Pry.

Lovett spent three seasons with the Hokies. He appeared in three games for VT in the 2025 campaign, recording six total tackles.

In total, Lovett made 29 appearances for Virginia Tech and started twice. He recorded 22 tackles and an interception in his three seasons with the program. Now, he’ll look to reach new heights at UCLA.

Dante Lovett played high school football at DeMatha Catholic (MD), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 902 overall player and No. 89 cornerback in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

At the time of his commitment to UCLA, Lovett was the No. 90 cornerback in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings. He is the third player who has committed to UCLA via the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason.

UCLA football is entering a new era. On Dec. 6, the school officially named Bob Chesney its next head football coach. Chesney was James Madison‘s HC the past two seasons.

He led the Dukes to a 12-2 overall record in the 2025 campaign and the program’s first-ever College Football Playoff appearance. The 48-year-old head coach is excited to bring a winning tradition to UCLA.

“UCLA is willing to do what it takes to build a championship-level program,” Chesney said in a statement. “UCLA is a very special place. From its stellar academics, impactful alumni, geographic location and deep recruiting base, this is a program that can and WILL win at the highest level.

“UCLA has every ingredient necessary, but what has truly stood out to me is the passion of UCLA’s administration, alumni and fanbase. Their pride, their energy and their willingness to support and invest in this program’s rise create powerful momentum for what’s ahead. Leadership is ready. The alumni are ready. The fanbase is ready. And I am ready. I look forward to working together as we bring this program to the standard of excellence it deserves.”

