Las Vegas Mega Camp joins Northwest Showcase for two key college events

The Las Vegas Mega Camp debuts this May at UNLV.

Presented by Rebels head coach Dan Mullen, the Las Vegas Mega Camp is set for May 31st at the Fertitta Football Complex.

Oregon, Cal, UNLV, Colorado State, Idaho, Minnesota, Nevada, Utah State, Northern Arizona and Utah Tech and others will be in Las Vegas.

There are three sessions set at the Las Vegas Mega Camp.

Session One will feature Offensive Line and Defensive Line

Session Two and Session Three will feature QB/RB/WR/TE/LB/DB.

A week later, the Northwest Showcase returns to its traditional first Saturday of June spot, on June 6th at Western Oregon University in Monmouth, Oregon.

Hosted by WOU head coach Arne Ferguson, the Northwest Showcase is the largest Mega Camp and Showcase in the Pacific Northwest and has featured multiple All-American Bowl, Under Armour All-America Game and Polynesian Bowl selections in previous years.

In the past five years, Oregon, USC, Michigan, Texas, Miami, Tennessee, Washington, Arizona State, Louisville, Oregon State, Arizona, UCLA, BYU, Stanford, Cal, Washington State, Utah, Colorado, Boise State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Utah State, Hawaii, Nevada, Air Force, Navy, Montana State, Eastern Washington, Idaho State, Idaho, Army, UC Davis, UNLV, Montana, Sacramento State, Portland State, San Diego, Wyoming, Weber State, Northern Colorado, Utah Tech, Dartmouth, Columbia, North Alabama, Valparaiso and Northern Arizona have attended the Northwest Showcase.

There are five sessions set at the Northwest Showcase.

Session One and Session Two will feature OL/DL/RB/LB.

Session Three and Session Four will feature QB/WR/TE/DB.

Session Five will be for the Specialists, P/PK/LS.