UNLV three-star EDGE commit transferring to Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon football program is receiving another high-profile defensive line transfer, according to a social media announcement over the weekend.

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Class of 2027 three-star EDGE Cooper Cook, a UNLV commitment, announced via X, formerly known as Twitter, that he’s transferring from Tustin (Calif.) to Sierra Canyon for his senior season. Cook is ranked No. 132 at his position and No. 165 in the state, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

I would like to thank all of my teammates, coaches, football families and teachers for the time we had together at Tustin High School Football. You will always be my brothers and family. I am also excited to announce that I am joining the Sierra Canyon High School Football team for my senior year. Looking forward to competing with great teammates, learning from great coaches, and making the most of every opportunity. Time To Work!

I would like to thank all of my teammates, coaches, football families and teachers for the time we had together at Tustin High School Football. You will always be my brothers and family.



I am also excited to announce that I am joining the Sierra Canyon High School Football team… pic.twitter.com/2vEr09pTDi — Cooper Cook | C/O 2027 🏈 (DE/Edge/TE) (@Cooper__Cook) June 1, 2026

Cook was one of Tustin’s top defenders and ended last season racking up 37 total tackles, nine going for a loss and four sacks. Now the 6-foot-3, 260-pound edge rusher joins one of the top defensive line groups in the land and will get to play against some of the country’s best high school football programs.

Sierra Canyon’s defensive line has been bolstered this off-season by transfers, with Cook’s arrival paired with 2027 four-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou transferring from Orange Lutheran to the Trailblazers, makes the unit one of the best in the country.

Last season at Orange Lutheran, Fakatou was a force in the front seven for the Lancers as the junior racked up 69 total tackles, 17 of those going for a loss, seven sacks, batted away two passes, forced two fumbles and blocked eight field goal attempts.

The Trailblazers ended this past 2025 high school football season with a 11-1 record and finished as one of the CIF Southern Section‘s best teams, ranked No. 6 in the final 2025 California High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Sierra Canyon High School

Sierra Canyon School, located in Chatsworth, California, is a prestigious private institution known for its academic excellence, strong athletics, and vibrant extracurricular programs. With a diverse range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future success. Sierra Canyon’s athletic teams are highly competitive, frequently achieving state-level success. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal growth, the school fosters well-rounded students ready for future challenges.