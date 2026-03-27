Caleb Williams claps back at Skip Bayless amid 'Iceman' trademark dispute with George Gervin

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams‘ attempt to trademark his “Iceman” nickname has sparked both a legal battle and controversy that spans generations of sports fans, especially after NBA legend George “the Iceman” Gervin pushed back on the idea with his own trademark request. And, as he’s been prone to do during his lengthy career in sports media, former ESPN and FOX Sports firebrand Skip Bayless inserted himself into the debate.

The 74-year-old veteran sports columnist chimed in on Gervin-Williams dispute in a Friday morning post on X/Twitter in which he suggested Williams was attempting to “steal” Gervin’s “all-time great nickname” and promoted further conversation on the matter on his Arena Gridiron podcast. For his part, Williams responded a few hours later by providing the definition of “steal” in an attached screenshot in a quote-tweet of Bayless’ original post. The 24-year-old Bears quarterback then threw some shade when he downplayed Bayless’ podcast episode with a snarky: “Enjoy that podcast.”

Check out the social media exchange here:

Idc about where your fandom stands.



I was trying give you and everyone else the benefit of the doubt. About knowing business and being smart about it. But I guess not. Foolish of me!



Also words matter Skip Bayless.

“Steal”



Enjoy that podcast. https://t.co/PDMbllK1lx pic.twitter.com/fouK4A4zsz — Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) March 27, 2026

Williams’ holding company reportedly filed four trademark applications with the US. Patent and Trademark Office on March 16 regarding the “Iceman” nickname he garnered after a serious of late-game heroics throughout the 2025 season, according to ESPN. The 73-year-old Gervin filed his own trademark applications March 20 for “Iceman” and “Iceman 44,” a reference to his jersey number with the San Antonio Spurs (1974-86).

“I’ve been the Iceman for 40-something years,” Gervin told ESPN. “I never thought anybody would try to trademark it. He kind of knocked me out the box.”

Given the complexities of trademark law, Gervin has a case that he’s been using the “Iceman” nickname longer than Williams and should thus take priority in their trademark dispute, trademark attorney Josh Gerben of Gerben IP told ESPN. Of course, since Williams technically filed his trademark prior to Gervin, the USPTO may still accept his application and refuse Gervin.

Should that take place, Gervin could file a formal opposition with the USPTO, something the NBA legend’s longtime publicist said they planned to pursue.

“George will have a 30-day period in which he can file a formal opposition to Caleb’s applications and say they shouldn’t be registered because I was using these trademarks long ago and the public associates the name with me,” Gerben told ESPN.

There’s a third party to this trademark dispute — legendary UFC fighter Chuck Liddell, who trademarked his “Chuck ‘The Iceman’ Lindell” nickname in 2023 — that adds another wrinkle to the debate.