Chad Baker-Mazara injury update: Eric Musselman addresses USC guard's status after Maryland win

When USC took the floor against Maryland on Tuesday, the starting lineup looked a little different. Chad Baker-Mazara was not present, eventually coming off the bench. But from halftime on, Baker-Mazara did not step back on the floor. He was seen getting his neck stretched out at one point while the Trojans went on to win the game.

Afterward, head coach Eric Musselman was asked about Baker-Mazara’s status. Specifically in the second half, since he did get a few minutes in the opening 20. Musselman was honest about the situation, saying a sore neck has been bothering Baker-Mazara.

“I guess he wasn’t available,” Musselman said. “He didn’t practice the last couple of days. Sore neck. So, we played really good in the second half.”

Baker-Mazara wound up playing a total of nine minutes, getting five shots up. That resulted in seven points, adding a rebound and an assist. Certainly not his most productive day at the office but dealing with an injury limited the USC star.

Multiple players stepped up in the absence of Baker-Mazara. None more so than Jordan Marsh, who wound up leading USC with 20 points. However, five total Trojans were in double figures on the night. Shooting 52% from the field and making over 70% of free throws is a recipe Musselman will sign up for on a nightly basis.

As for what takes place moving forward, USC gets back out there once again on Saturday. Another home game will play out, with the Purdue Boilermakers coming to Los Angeles. It’s a massive opportunity for the Trojans to get a resume-changing win. Currently sitting at 3-3 in Big Ten play, a little juice is needed at this point of the season.

Baker-Mazara and his health will certainly be a storyline moving forward. Musselman will surely have another update, other than a sore neck is bothering him. Practice might be an important step in the right direction.

Where USC stands in latest bracketology

On3’s James Fletcher released his latest Bracketology on Thursday. USC currently finds itself inside the field but is a bubble team. Fletcher placed the Trojans in the ‘Last Four Byes’ category, only sitting ahead of five schools.

Given the Big Ten schedule, plenty of Quad 1 and 2 games are on the way. Musselman is hoping to make the NCAA Tournament in his second season in charge, missing out during his debut USC campaign.