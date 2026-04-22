Colgate guard Jalen Cox has committed to USC out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. His addition will give coach Eric Musselman a high-powered scorer in the backcourt.

During the 2025-26 season, Cox upped his scoring production to 17.9 points per game. But he also filled the stat sheet in other categories, too, tallying 5.3 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.

At 6 foot 3, 180 pounds, Jalen Cox has a little bit of length to him. And he offers some decent shooting numbers, though they’ve been up and down a bit during his three-year college career.

Cox shot the 3-pointer at a 36.5% clip in 2025-26. That was up considerably from a 29.4% season the year before. However, Cox doesn’t take a ton of 3-pointers. He averaged fewer than two attempts per game, taking just 52 total during this season.

The other number that jumps out is his free-throw shooting. That has been on a steady uphill climb since he entered the college ranks. This season, Jalen Cox got to the free-throw line 140 times. He converted at an 85.0% clip.

With a 2.3 assist-to-turnover ratio this season, Cox has also proven he can take care of the basketball. Musselman will certainly appreciate that in his rotation.

For his size, Jalen Cox is also a strong rebounder. He recorded a trio of double-doubles during the 2025-26 season, doing so in both of his team’s games against Bucknell and in a game against Loyola Maryland.

Cox is also capable of the monster scoring night. He went for 38 points and 11 rebounds in one of his double-doubles against Loyola Maryland. He also popped off for 34 points and nine rebounds in an overtime loss to Lehigh midway through the season.

In total, Jalen Cox hit the 20-point mark 13 times during the season. He scored 30 or more points three different times.