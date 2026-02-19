Eric Musselman defends USC as an NCAA Tournament team after blowout loss to Illinois

Following an absolute beatdown at the hands of Illinois on Wednesday night, USC coach Eric Musselman was asked rather bluntly whether he believes his team deserves a spot in the NCAA Tournament still. USC is 18-8 overall and 7-8 in Big Ten play.

The program has lost two straight and has split its last six games. Outside of the game against Illinois, a 101-65 loss, none of the other six opponents have been ranked.

“Yeah, we do. Not the way we played tonight, but yes,” Musselman said. “I feel like we could have and should have won the game at Ohio State. We haven’t played good basketball at home, and we’ve got to figure out how we can play better basketball at home.”

Half of USC’s conference losses have been on the home floor. Not exactly a recipe for success when it comes to getting into the NCAA Tournament.

“You can’t play like that offensively and defensively and give yourself a chance against a top-10 team in the country,” Musselman said.

As for why USC is struggling so much, Musselman didn’t necessarily think it was effort-related. He attributed it somewhat to bad luck with other teams getting healthy at just the right time.

The Trojans have faced a couple stars that have missed previous games. That showed up against the Fighting Illini.

Both Kylan Boswell and Andrej Stojakovic had missed time in recent weeks. Both were on point against USC. They combined for 34 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

“I think it’s always easy to pinpoint effort,” Musselman said. “I’m not sure it was necessarily an effort thing, it was, like I said, we got outplayed. We didn’t have enough shot-making tonight. And they’re a heck of a team.

“And so unfortunately for us, we seem to be getting teams that are healthy. I thought Boswell was phenomenal for them. He hasn’t played but one game in the last month. Stojakovic hasn’t played in the last few games, he was awesome. … It’s no excuse, it’s reality. The two guys that have been out for them, I thought they were both phenomenal, especially Stojakovic.”

Whatever the case, USC will have to find a way to regroup in a hurry. Up next is a game against Oregon on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on FS1.