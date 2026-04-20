Former UConn center Eric Reibe committed to USC out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He played one season with the Huskies.

In his lone season at UConn, the 7’1″ center averaged 5.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks. He was set to serve a large role on next season’s team with the departure of Tarris Reed, but that is longer the case.

Reibe was the first UConn player to announce their intention to enter the Portal. His best game of the season came in a battle of future Final Four teams on Nov. 19, in which he scored 15 points with two blocks in a 71-67 loss to Arizona. The German big man, who is a former McDonald’s All-American, will be highly coveted in the Portal.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and will close on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

Reibe joins an intriguing USC team going into 2026-27. The Trojans also welcomed back guard Rodney Rice. Rice played six games for the Trojans this past season, where he averaged 20.3 points, 6.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

He was shut down after a season-ending shoulder injury and hasn’t played for the Trojans since November. USC was 6-0 with him in its front court.

The 2025-26 season was his first in LA after beginning his career at Virginia Tech before transferring to Maryland. He had been to three schools during his first three college basketball seasons, but is now settling in for his second season with the Trojans.

Rice’s most productive year was in 2024 with the Terrapins. He started in 32 of the 36 games he appeared in and averaged 13.8 points on a 37.4% 3-point percentage. Rice scored 497 points and cashed in on 80 deep balls during that stretch.

Rice scored 122 points in his six games for Eric Musselman’s group. That’s nearly 25% of his entire season total from his season at Maryland.